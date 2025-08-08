Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Stock Price Up 7% – What’s Next?

Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF – Get Free Report) traded up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 457,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 121,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Labrador Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Labrador Gold

(Get Free Report)

Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the Americas. It explores for copper and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property that comprises 219 claims located in Chapleau, Ontario; and the Scotch property consists of 21 claims located near Sussex, New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.