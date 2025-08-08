Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Stock Price Up 7% – What’s Next?

Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF – Get Free Report) traded up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 457,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 121,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Labrador Gold Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.
About Labrador Gold
Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the Americas. It explores for copper and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property that comprises 219 claims located in Chapleau, Ontario; and the Scotch property consists of 21 claims located near Sussex, New Brunswick.
