Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

GO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.27. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 213.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

