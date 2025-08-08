Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.46. 20,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 49,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.