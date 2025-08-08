Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.50 and last traded at $142.50. 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.30.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.25.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

