Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) Shares Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 63,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 56,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

