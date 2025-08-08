India Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ) Shares Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

India Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 14,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 36,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

The firm has a market cap of $63.75 million, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in India Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of India Internet ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of India Internet ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of India Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in India Internet ETF by 1,580.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 243,153 shares in the last quarter.

India Internet ETF Company Profile

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

