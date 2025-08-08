ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.59). Approximately 53,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 46,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.61).

ProCook Group Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.51. The stock has a market cap of £47.94 million, a P/E ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 1.12.

ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 1.17 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ProCook Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, analysts expect that ProCook Group plc will post 1.6107383 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook is the UK’s leading direct-to-consumer specialist kitchenware brand. ProCook designs, develops, and retails a high-quality range of direct-sourced and own-brand kitchenware which provides customers with significant value for money.

The brand sells directly through its website, www.procook.co.uk, and through an expanding network of over 60 own-brand retail stores, located across the UK.

Founded over 25 years ago as a family business, selling cookware sets by direct mail in the UK, ProCook has grown into a market leading, multi-channel specialist kitchenware company, employing over 600 colleagues, and operating from its Store Support Centre in Gloucester.

