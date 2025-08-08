Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.14). Approximately 675,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 572,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.40 ($1.15).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.57 million and a PE ratio of 30.48.

In other Seraphim Space Investment Trust news, insider Christina McComb acquired 15,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £9,969.28 ($13,406.78). 26.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The world’s first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

