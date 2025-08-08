Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$47.71 and last traded at C$47.21. 254,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 320,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.73.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.