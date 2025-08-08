National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 79,700 shares, agrowthof53.3% from the June 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NABZY opened at $12.62 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.
National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 405.0%.
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.