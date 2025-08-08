National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 79,700 shares, agrowthof53.3% from the June 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NABZY opened at $12.62 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 405.0%.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

