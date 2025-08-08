Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,600 shares, agrowthof55.9% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Down 7.5%

Medaro Mining stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Medaro Mining has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Medaro Mining Company Profile

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

