Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Target Stock Up 0.3%

Target stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.