Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 40,597 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,597 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE opened at $17.97 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

