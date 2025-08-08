Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,411,000 after acquiring an additional 173,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,795.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,334.82 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,441.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,238.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

