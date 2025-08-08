Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,455,000 after buying an additional 496,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,039,000 after buying an additional 968,026 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shopify by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,745,000 after buying an additional 1,426,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Shopify by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,649,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,382,000 after buying an additional 979,598 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 324.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,209,000 after buying an additional 4,036,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Arete restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Shopify Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of SHOP opened at $151.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

