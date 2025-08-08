The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in AES by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 291,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 148,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,349,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 382,843 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The AES Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

