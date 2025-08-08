Commerce Bank Buys 3,355 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 44.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.55 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

