Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,426 Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,550,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,363,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,132,000 after buying an additional 441,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after acquiring an additional 480,523 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 611,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,064,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after acquiring an additional 78,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.74.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $139.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day moving average is $134.40. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt acquired 996,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,453,924.50. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 117,077,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,545,453.50. This represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $7,083,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516 over the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

