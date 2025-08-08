Commerce Bank Purchases 615 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 987.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIQ opened at $44.71 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

