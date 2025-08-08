Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 1,539.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1557 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCS. Wall Street Zen cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.