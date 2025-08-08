Commerce Bank Has $251,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 443.0% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $407,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 360,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,899,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000.

Shares of UBS opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

