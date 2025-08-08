Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $72.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.