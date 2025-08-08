Commerce Bank Sells 1,132 Shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 134.2% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank Of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a 52-week low of $80.61 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.84. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.13%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

