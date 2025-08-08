7,653 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 114.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Polaris by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Polaris by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7,462.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Down 1.2%

PII stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

