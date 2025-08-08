Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $372,000 in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,410 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 303.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EIS opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $97.83.

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

