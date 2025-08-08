13,004 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6,828.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,845,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,989,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,557,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,285,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after purchasing an additional 616,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after buying an additional 941,667 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -88.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

