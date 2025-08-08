Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 341,870 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 381,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,428,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after buying an additional 141,290 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIII opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,674.70. The trade was a 10.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

