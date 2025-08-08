Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $324,000 in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.80 and a quick ratio of 16.80.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.91. Research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,213.20. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott A. Gangloff sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $46,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,107.68. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,906 shares of company stock worth $11,596,245 over the last ninety days. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

