Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:MKC opened at $70.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

