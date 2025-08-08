US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

