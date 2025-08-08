US Bancorp DE Has $1.62 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 5,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $91.84 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $15,039,230.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,413,400.80. This represents a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

