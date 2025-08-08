US Bancorp DE Has $1.66 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.26.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

