US Bancorp DE Acquires 178 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in HubSpot by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $462.18 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $444.25 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,009.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.93.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

