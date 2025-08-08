US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,539 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,996,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,020 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.2% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,395,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,378,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,746,000 after buying an additional 1,273,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,318,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,370,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,520.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

