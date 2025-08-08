US Bancorp DE Sells 5,971 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,989,000 after acquiring an additional 927,855 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 781.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 772,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 685,307 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,322,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,036,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after buying an additional 482,213 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,418,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PAGP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.70. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 205.41%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

