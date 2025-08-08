US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $185,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,321 shares in the company, valued at $256,812.93. The trade was a 41.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,650 shares of company stock worth $2,630,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

