US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 3.0%
Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -103.23%.
Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances
In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $185,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,321 shares in the company, valued at $256,812.93. The trade was a 41.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,650 shares of company stock worth $2,630,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
