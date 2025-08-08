Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) & DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) and DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of DigiAsia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of DigiAsia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Green Dot has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiAsia has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot -0.31% 8.82% 1.45% DigiAsia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Green Dot and DigiAsia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Green Dot and DigiAsia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 1 1 2 1 2.60 DigiAsia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Green Dot presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Green Dot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Green Dot is more favorable than DigiAsia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Dot and DigiAsia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.83 billion 0.29 -$26.70 million ($0.13) -74.63 DigiAsia N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

DigiAsia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Dot.

Summary

Green Dot beats DigiAsia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It offers money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About DigiAsia

(Get Free Report)

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.