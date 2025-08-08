US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,567 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

