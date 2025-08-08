Financial Survey: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Texas Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bank7 pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Community Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank7 has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Texas Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank7 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bank7 has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $142.79 million 2.86 $45.70 million $4.64 9.31 Texas Community Bancshares $15.04 million 3.20 -$1.30 million $0.67 23.58

This table compares Bank7 and Texas Community Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 31.99% 20.81% 2.53% Texas Community Bancshares 8.16% 3.87% 0.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Bank7 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank7 and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 0 2 0 3.00 Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bank7 currently has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Bank7’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

Bank7 beats Texas Community Bancshares on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

