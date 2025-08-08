Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.8333.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pegasystems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $648,643.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,118.92. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $3,039,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 34,243,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,230,540. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,196 shares of company stock worth $17,609,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,720,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,631.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.10. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $60.96.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.07 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

