Brokerages Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Price Target at $32.29

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.2857.

A number of research firms have commented on EE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EE opened at $24.41 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $315.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

