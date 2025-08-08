DA Davidson Has Bullish Estimate for BBW FY2026 Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Cox now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $4.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.97. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $657.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3,357.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, Director Craig Leavitt sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $414,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,802.32. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $93,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,874. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

