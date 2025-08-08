William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for RARE Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 214.21%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RARE. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of RARE opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $60.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the sale, the director owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

