TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCRX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 1,388,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,666,552.80. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 6,746,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,095,369.20. This represents a 25.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6%

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. TScan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.76% and a negative net margin of 2,974.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

