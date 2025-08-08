DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $18,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 690,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,276,000 after buying an additional 336,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,909,000 after acquiring an additional 417,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DD opened at $70.85 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of -150.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

