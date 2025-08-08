Comparing New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) & Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Intergroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.1% of Intergroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intergroup and New World Development”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intergroup $61.60 million 0.38 -$9.80 million ($3.41) -3.17 New World Development $4.58 billion 0.10 -$2.24 billion N/A N/A

Intergroup has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New World Development.

Volatility and Risk

Intergroup has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New World Development has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intergroup and New World Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intergroup 0 0 0 0 0.00 New World Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Intergroup and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intergroup -12.27% N/A -7.02% New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New World Development beats Intergroup on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intergroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, modern logistics, land development, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; and development and operation of sports park. Further, the company manages Hong Kong convention and exhibition centre; operates toll roads, club houses, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, endoscopic, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management and consultancy, retail and corporate sales, management, culture and recreation, advertising, building construction, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property management, business, and investment consultancy services. Additionally, it offers elderly residential places and services; property agency, management, and consultancy services; and undertakes foundation works. The company also invests in, owns, and operates hotel properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

