MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2025

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.1111.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 471.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 69,021 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $184.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $182.99 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

