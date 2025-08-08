MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.1111.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MKTX

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.3%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 471.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 69,021 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $184.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $182.99 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.