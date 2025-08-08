FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Receives $283.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.25.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $224.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.01. FedEx has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 28,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,357,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $663,100,000 after buying an additional 273,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

