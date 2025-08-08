Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.6429.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Ferguson by 51.5% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG opened at $224.73 on Friday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

