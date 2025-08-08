Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $91.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Nestle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nestle

Nestle Stock Up 1.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NSRGY stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. Nestle has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Nestle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestle by 232.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Nestle during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nestle

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.